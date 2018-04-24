Teams Staying Focused Despite Weather Delays

WOAY – Although the weather has affected high school baseball and softball games throughout April, area teams are keeping a positive attitude with the postseason not far away.

Hear from several Oak Hill baseball players on how they’ve been able to handle the issue of games being postponed or cancelled. The Red Devils were scheduled to play at Liberty Monday, and have several key games coming up later this week, both on the road and at home.

Several teams were able to play Monday; Fayetteville softball won 8-0 against Wyoming East to reach 12 wins on the season. Ashley Fridley batted 3-4 and recorded seven strikeouts, while Carrie Taylor hit a home run and was responsible for four runs brought in. Weather pending, Fayetteville will host Greenbrier East Tuesday, while Wyoming East visits James Monroe.

Comments