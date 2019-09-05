Teacher Arrested After Bringing Gun Onto School Property

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY)- A teacher has been arrested after allegedly bringing a pistol onto school property.

According to documents, on August 27, 2019, deputies investigated a complaint of a teacher bringing a pistol onto school property at Cherry River Elementary in Richwood. After completing the investigation, deputies charged Shana Knight, a teacher at Cherry River Elementary with possessing a deadly weapon on the premises of an educational facility. Knight was arrested and arraigned before Magistrate Hanks and posted bond.