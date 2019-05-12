Tazewell Man Charged With Assault

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY)- A man has been charged with multiple things after fleeing from officers.

Major Harold Heatley, Chief Deputy of Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office released the following:

This afternoon around 12:45pm a male subject walked into the ABC store at Pounding Mill in Tazewell County showed what appeared to be a hand gun and then fled on foot. A search of the area then began with officers from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police. An officer from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Virginia ABC also assisted on the scene.

During the search a Tazewell County Deputy found the suspect on side of the road and as he was apprehending him the man attacked the Deputy and fled with the officer’s weapon. About 40 minutes later a Trooper with the West Virginia State Police spotted the vehicle and started a pursuit when the vehicle wrecked. The suspect was taken into custody and money along with the stolen weapon was recovered.

“This is another example of the dangerous times we are living in, and I appreciate all the law enforcement agencies that worked with us today to bring a quick resolve to these crimes.” States Sheriff Brian Hieatt. The Deputy suffered minor injuries.

Other Agencies involved included VSP, Mercer County Sheriffs Office and Bluefield WV Police Department. Joshua Klimatis of Roanoke is in custody and is being charged by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office with Assault on an Officer, Armed Robbery, Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer, and Felony Elude. Other charges are also being looked at.