Tazewell High School Unveils Media Library in Honor of Alumni

TAZEWELL, WV (WOAY) – Tazewell High School unveiled their renovated media library in honor of Alumni and Photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer. Aaron was a proud Virginian died in a tragic accident last year. At the time of his death, he was working at WYFF in South Carolina.

News Director at WYFF Bruce Barkley says they wanted to honor his spirit and his family thought this was a perfect way. His mother Sharon Mabe says that as long as she lives his memory will live on.

Hearst TV contributed money in honor of their former employee. The school and Hearst hope the media library carries on the legacy of Aaron.