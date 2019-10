CLAYPOOL HILL, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying and locating two individuals wanted for theft.

The theft investigation is in the Claypool Hill area of Tazewell County.

If you have any information that could help please send us a private Facebook message, call our Dispatch at 276-988-0902, or contact Lt. McNerlin at 276-988-1154.