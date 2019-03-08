Tazewell County Tourism Receives $10,000 Grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation “50 Years of Love” Program Marketing Fund

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) — Today, Tazewell County Tourism announced that it has received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) “50 Years of Love” grant fund. “50 Years of Love” is part of VTC’s efforts to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Virginia is for Lovers tourism slogan, which was created in 1969 by Richmond-based advertising agency Martin & Woltz.

Tazewell County partnered with 50 businesses in the county to celebrate the exuberant tourism economy that exists in Tazewell County. Many residents, as well as tourists, are unaware of the wonderful assets and business that are located in Tazewell County. This program will celebrate Virginia’s 50 years of Love by focusing on the things to do here – the ways to Love Tazewell County!

“Virginia is for Lovers is one of the most iconic tourism slogans in the world, and we are thrilled to be celebrating “50 years of Love” with partners from around the Commonwealth in 2019,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “This grant program provides an engaging opportunity for destinations across the state to showcase what makes a vacation in Virginia so special, and helps to show travelers why Virginia is for Lovers still rings true 50 years later.”

County Administrator Eric Young said, “This grant will help us celebrate 50 years of Love in our little part of Virginia. Our Love Tazewell County Campaign coming this summer will attract visitors from all over Virginia and elsewhere. At the same time we will be contributing local Dollars to be sure our residents are aware of all of the many reasons to vacation Tazewell County. Sometimes the fun and excitement you are looking for may be in your own backyard.”

In total, VTC awarded $390,000 to 39 tourism marketing programs across the Commonwealth to help increase visitation and revenue. Each grant recipient received a $10,000 grant for its “50 Years of Love” project, with the requirement of engaging 10 or more tourism partners in order to receive grant funding.

About Virginia is for Lovers

Fifty years after its creation, Virginia is for Lovers continues to be one of the most recognizable and iconic tourism slogans of all time. Virginia is for Lovers was inducted into the Madison Avenue Advertising Walk of Fame on Sept. 21, 2009. The slogan was included in the Advertising Icon Museum alongside fellow 2009 inductees, the AOL Running Man, the Budweiser Clydesdales and State Farm’s slogan, Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm is There. This recognition came on the heels of Forbes.com tapping Virginia is for Lovers as one of the top 10 tourism marketing campaigns of all time. Today, a new generation is discovering love for Virginia’s mountains, beaches, history, theme parks, vibrant cities, outdoor activities, sports and hospitality.

For more information about 50 Years of Love, please visit https://www.virginia.org/virginiaisforlovers

For more information and to plan your next vacation in Virginia, please visit www.virginia.org.