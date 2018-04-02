Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tazewell County Schools Kick Off Violence Awareness Program

Tyler Barker Apr 02, 2018

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Schools will kick off violence awareness program this week.

The Violence Awareness Program will encompass talks about school shootings, cyberbullying, and making threats. The purpose is to educate all students to be aware of their surroundings and notify someone when they see or hear of a situation involving one of their classmates.

Tazewell Middle School will kick off the program on Tuesday, April 3, from 8:30 to 2:30. They will have deputies make a presentation throughout the day to all students of the Middle School and over the course of the next 2-3 weeks every student from 6th to 12th grade in Tazewell County.

Tyler Barker

