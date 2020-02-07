Tazewell County residents deals with the aftermath of the flooding

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Yesterday Tazewell County was hit the hardest by the flooding. Some water is gone but Tazewell County residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the flooding.

“There’s going to be a lot of damage, there going to be a lot of damage to infrastructure and private homes. Once the water recedes later today and into tomorrow we’re going in and get a more accurate assessment,” said County Administrator Eric Young.

Areas that stay wet or damp for more than 48 hours can grow mold. County administrator Eric Young is asking anyone that wants to help to donate cleaning supplies.

“We had to recuse about a hundred people from their homes. We have two shelters opened. fortunately, most of our folks have family and friends that live right here that have been nice enough and kind enough to take those folks in,” said Young.

