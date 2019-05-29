Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tazewell County Landfill On Fire

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 29, 2019, 09:44 am

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY)- It has been reported that the Tazewell County landfill is currently on fire.

Details are limited but what we do know is that dispatch received the call at 7:38 this morning and units are still on the scene.

Stick with News Watch for more developing details.

