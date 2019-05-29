NewsWatchTop StoriesVirginia News
Tazewell County Landfill On Fire
By Yazmin RodriguezMay 29, 2019, 09:44 am
39
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY)- It has been reported that the Tazewell County landfill is currently on fire.
Details are limited but what we do know is that dispatch received the call at 7:38 this morning and units are still on the scene.
Stick with News Watch for more developing details.
Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.