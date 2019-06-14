Tazewell County Deputies Searching For Someone Responsible For Dumping Hundreds Of Tires Illegally

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriffs Office is seeking information on the identity of the person(s) responsible for dumping 100’s of tires on top of Clinch Mountain.

The Sheriff’s Department says this was a deliberate act of illegal dumping and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors has authorized a $500 Reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this act.

You can contact the sheriff’s offices at (276)988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Lt. Hankins, you can remain anonymous.