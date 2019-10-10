Tazewell County Deputies Search for Man

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriffs Office is trying to contact Tyler VanDyke after he disappeared in June.

VanDyke doesn’t meet the Virginia’s criteria to be listed as a missing person because he is an adult and not in danger, but his family is concerned. He left a note behind before abruptly leaving home in June and hasn’t been heard from since.

His family is worried and hopes to hear he is okay. If anyone has heard from VanDyke or knows his whereabouts, call (276) 385-1720 and leave a message for Detective Harder.