Tazewell County 911 Center receives high volume of calls amid flooding

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Yesterday due to high water and flooding Tazewell County 911 Center experienced a huge influx of calls amid flooding.

Due to the high volumes of calls the 911 center had to almost double the number of dispatchers. 911 Director Randy Davis says calls started at 7 a.m. on Thursday and lasted hours.

“We had a really big increase in calls. The weather overnight, the rain came down in almost a cloudburst. We got several calls in the morning starting at 7 am,” said 911 Director Randy Davis.

For more information on how to donate or help contact the Tazewell County 911 Center.