Tazewell Co. authorities search for wanted man

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for outstanding charges of violated his bond by possessing a weapon or ammunition.

Authorities say Morgan Dale Boyd Jr., 33, is avoiding law enforcement due to an outstanding charge for violating his bond by possessing a weapon or ammunition. He is believed to be in the Richlands area of Tazewell County.

Boyd is approximately 5’9″ and 180 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Boyd also has visible tattoos. If you know where he is, call t 276-988-0645/0704.