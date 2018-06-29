TaylorMade Tour Truck Is Making A Stop In West Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY)- An exciting announcement as TaylorMade Truck will be making a stop at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier that will kick off this Monday, July 2nd.

The TaylorMade Tour Truck travels the country stopping at each PGA tour event.

The purpose of the truck is to provide equipment needs for TaylorMade athletes. Some athletes that the truck has helped in the past are: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day.

The Tour Truck is run by TaylorMade technician Wade Liles, and he’s a golf equipment expert, to say the least. The Truck has it all – from club heads, every type of shaft, weights, and tools.

The truck will be at the Greenbrier from Monday, July 2-Wednesday, July 4th.