Local NewsNewsWatch
TaylorMade Tour Truck Is Making A Stop In West Virginia
By Daniella HankeyJun 29, 2018, 21:06 pm
14
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY)- An exciting announcement as TaylorMade Truck will be making a stop at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier that will kick off this Monday, July 2nd.
The TaylorMade Tour Truck travels the country stopping at each PGA tour event.
The purpose of the truck is to provide equipment needs for TaylorMade athletes. Some athletes that the truck has helped in the past are: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day.
The Tour Truck is run by TaylorMade technician Wade Liles, and he’s a golf equipment expert, to say the least. The Truck has it all – from club heads, every type of shaft, weights, and tools.
The truck will be at the Greenbrier from Monday, July 2-Wednesday, July 4th.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-