Tax Delinquent W.Va Vendors Won’t Get Paid Under New Rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State vendors who owe West Virginia taxes won’t get paid under a new government rule.

State Auditor John B. McCuskey announced the program Thursday, saying its “designed to insure the State is not paying vendors who are not paying their taxes.”

He says he hopes the rule will end up with West Virginia getting millions of dollars in overdue tax bills.

There’s a similar program in place on the federal level.

McCuskey says the program has two steps.

The first will stop the state from doing business with a vendor that hasn’t paid its taxes. The second will allow tax officials to redirect the money back to the state.