Tax Delinquent W.Va Vendors Won’t Get Paid Under New Rule

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 03, 2019, 05:50 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State vendors who owe West Virginia taxes won’t get paid under a new government rule.

State Auditor John B. McCuskey announced the program Thursday, saying its “designed to insure the State is not paying vendors who are not paying their taxes.”

He says he hopes the rule will end up with West Virginia getting millions of dollars in overdue tax bills.

There’s a similar program in place on the federal level.

McCuskey says the program has two steps.

The first will stop the state from doing business with a vendor that hasn’t paid its taxes. The second will allow tax officials to redirect the money back to the state.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

