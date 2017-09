Advertisement



RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY-TV) — $80,000 worth of marijuana is off the streets tonight thanks to the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Investigators arrested Benjamin Villenave after searching a home in the Crab Orchard area.

Along with the weed they found 51 cannisters of t-h-c oil – $6,000 in cash and 13 guns.

A traffic stop all the way in Nebraska led to the investigation when the driver admitted he had $57,000 from a marijuana sale in Raleigh County.

