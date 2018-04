BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – Tamarack: The Best Of WV will be hosting a Mother’s Day brunch for those special women in your life!

Fresh pastries, vegetables and meats along with a wide assortment of other things will be served at the brunch.

The brunch will take place on May 13 at 11:30 a.m. tickets are $35 for adults, $17 for children between the ages of 4-11, children 3 and under are free.

Tickets must be purchased by 4 p.m. on May 10th. For more information click here.

