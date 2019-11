BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – If you don’t have the time or energy to cook Thanksgiving dinners Tamarack in Beckley will do it.

Up until Monday, you can make an order for a thanksgiving meal.

According to Banquet server Karen Pettery the dinner includes a 20-24 pound turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, salad, green beans, cranberry relish and a choice of two desserts. You can also order additional items.

The dinners can be ordered online or you can call the Tamarack to place an order.