Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Tamarack held their annual Brunch with Santa event
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Tamarack held their annual Brunch with Santa event

AvatarBy Dec 14, 2019, 17:53 pm

0
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack held their annual Brunch with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Saturday morning, families had a chance to enjoy a delicious brunch with Mr. Claus.

On top of a good meal, the event offered storytelling and a fancy face painting station. Kids also made elf Christmas cards to share with their friends and families.

“Today we are doing brunch with Santa. Santa Claus is going to be coming in handing out candy canes, taking wish list. We have a brunch buffet right here. There also some arts and crafts and face painting and movies and music and all of the holiday festivities,” said Marketing Director Sierra Halstenberg.

The Tamarack will host another brunch with Santa tomorrow from noon to 3 pm for those who purchased tickets.

Avatar

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X