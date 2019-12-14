BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack held their annual Brunch with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Saturday morning, families had a chance to enjoy a delicious brunch with Mr. Claus.

On top of a good meal, the event offered storytelling and a fancy face painting station. Kids also made elf Christmas cards to share with their friends and families.

“Today we are doing brunch with Santa. Santa Claus is going to be coming in handing out candy canes, taking wish list. We have a brunch buffet right here. There also some arts and crafts and face painting and movies and music and all of the holiday festivities,” said Marketing Director Sierra Halstenberg.

The Tamarack will host another brunch with Santa tomorrow from noon to 3 pm for those who purchased tickets.