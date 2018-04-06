Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tamarack Exhibit Features Work of Local Students

Rachel AyersBy Apr 06, 2018, 21:52 pm

BECKLEY– A new exhibit will open at Tamarack on Saturday featuring the art of local students.

The Youth Arts in the Parks 2018 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art contest was open to all students in grades K – 12 from Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers counties. Students learned about regional wildflowers and Appalachian ecology while they created art using a variety of tools.

470 students participated in this year’s contest. The top 72 pieces will be showcased at Tamarack, through May 8. The works of the 67 featured youth artists are on exhibit in the lobby of the Hulett C. Smith Theater, while the five Best in Show pieces will be displayed alongside adult artwork in the Music in the Mountains spring gallery show that runs April 7- June 10.

