Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Tamarack Evacuated Due To Possible Gas Leak
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Tamarack Evacuated Due To Possible Gas Leak

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jul 17, 2019, 09:04 am

55
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Tamarack was evacuated due to what was believed to be a gas leak.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 7:40 this morning. Bradley Fire Department responded and was unable to locate any gas leak. As a precaution, the Tamarack was evacuated.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X