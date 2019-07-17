Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Tamarack Evacuated Due To Possible Gas Leak
By Yazmin RodriguezJul 17, 2019, 09:04 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Tamarack was evacuated due to what was believed to be a gas leak.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 7:40 this morning. Bradley Fire Department responded and was unable to locate any gas leak. As a precaution, the Tamarack was evacuated.
