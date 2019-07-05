Tamar Slay Outlines Future Plans for Beckley

WOAY – Listen to Tamar Slay discuss future plans on how he will help promote basketball in Southern West Virginia.

The Woodrow Wilson standout conducted a fifth annual camp at his alma mater this year, with 90 campers taking part in 2019. He was impressed by the work ethic of the campers, as well as how the camp in his hometown has grown over the five years.

Slay says later this year, he will start fall and winter leagues geared toward younger players. Critical to this plan will be the building of a new gym that will allow children the chance to play basketball and learn life lessons as well. He says this will help with their development so that when they reach high school, they’ll be able to contribute right away at a high level.