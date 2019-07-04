Tamar Slay Holds Fifth Annual Beckley Camp

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Young basketball players in Southern West Virginia had the chance to receive instruction this week from a former Woodrow Wilson standout.

Tamar Slay, a 1998 Woodrow Wilson graduate, enjoyed a successful playing career with the Flying Eagles, going on to play at Marshall and in the NBA. Now working out Charlotte, he regularly holds camps and clinics, including in Beckley for the past five years.

Around 90 participants took part in this year’s camp, ranging from six years old to 17 years old. Slay says it’s been an easy decision to come back to Southern West Virginia to help the next generation of basketball players improve. Many current and former Flying Eagle players are assisting as volunteers, including Isaiah Francis, Danny Bickey, and Ben Gilliam.

Slay says there are several new plans in progress for Beckley, including the formation of a fall and winter league later this year for younger players.