The theme song from a new game that features West Virginia can be bought on iTunes to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

The new “Fallout 76″‘s version of “Take Me Home Country Roads” became available on iTunes on July 4th. Gaming company Bethesda had made the announcement via Twitter back in June.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards Habitat for Humanity. The song was first heard in the game’s trailer.

Currently the song is number one on the iTunes charts!