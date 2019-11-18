Symposium on opioid crisis set this week

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Kassie SimmonsBy Nov 18, 2019, 05:24 am

ROANOKE, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University’s School of Public Health is working with partners across the state on a symposium on the opioid epidemic.

Assistant Professor Lindsay Allen says the rate of drug overdose deaths involving opioids doubled between 2010 and 2017. Allen says extra effort is needed to find ways to address the problem.

The symposium on Tuesday and Wednesday is planned to bring together policy administrators, state legislators and researchers. The meeting is at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. Cost to attend is $75.

Other sponsors include the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Marshall University, The Health Plan and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

