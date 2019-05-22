HealthLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Swimmers, Families Prepare for Pool Season
By Kassie SimmonsMay 22, 2019, 17:26 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Now that kids are out of school and the weather is warming up, families and public facilities are probably planning to open their pools over Memorial Day weekend.
Pools present a threat in that it’s easy to slip and fall on wet surfaces and sometimes even easier to drown when you aren’t careful. Most people know to walk around the pool and not let kids swim unsupervised, but may be unaware of the importance of a pool’s pH levels.
“[The chemicals] keep your bacteria and your viruses away, so that prevents any patrons who are out there swimming from getting sick,” said YMCA Aquatics Director Reginia Thomas. “If the chemical levels aren’t balanced then you get a situation where you can have algae growing in your pool.”
