BECKLEY, WV (WOAY-TV) — The Beckley Events Committee is registering dessert vendors for the 11th annual Sweet Treats Saturday, which will be on May 13.

Sweet Treats offers dessert makers a chance to promote their local business or organization. Plus it helps raise money for the United Way.

For more information about registering, go to the city website and click on Beckley Events.

