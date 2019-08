LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on scene at Walmart in Lewisburg after a suspicious package was found.

According to officials, a suspicious package was found in the parking lot of Walmart this morning. A call came in at around 9:15 am. Walmart was evacuated as police secured the scene. The bomb squad has been called to the scene.

This is an active investigation and details are limited. Check back for further updates on this developing story.