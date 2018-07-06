Suspects In Tazewell Double Shooting Have Been Captured

TAZEWELL, V.A. (WOAY)- Terry James Bandy and Ashley Lynn Mayfield who have been on the loose since Sunday after a double shooting in Baptist Valley were arrested earlier this morning by West Virginia State Police.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office said that Terry James Bandy and Ashley Lynn Mayfield were taken into custody by the West Virginia State Police in the Vallscreek area of West Virginia without incident.

This was a result of tips received by Tazewell County Sheriffs Office 911 Center and the West Virginia State Police Dispatch Center in Beckley.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 6th to release more information