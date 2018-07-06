Breaking NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Suspects In Tazewell Double Shooting Have Been Captured
By Daniella HankeyJul 06, 2018, 09:29 am
17
TAZEWELL, V.A. (WOAY)- Terry James Bandy and Ashley Lynn Mayfield who have been on the loose since Sunday after a double shooting in Baptist Valley were arrested earlier this morning by West Virginia State Police.
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office said that Terry James Bandy and Ashley Lynn Mayfield were taken into custody by the West Virginia State Police in the Vallscreek area of West Virginia without incident.
This was a result of tips received by Tazewell County Sheriffs Office 911 Center and the West Virginia State Police Dispatch Center in Beckley.
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 6th to release more information
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-