Suspect dies in custody after leading police on chase

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A person died after leading police on a chase through two counties.

According to State Police, Michael Graham II, 42, of Princeton, along with three others led police on a chase last Friday, September 20th. The pursuit started on US 460 in Mercer County and ended in Odd.

All passengers fled but were quickly captured. Graham lost consciousness while in police custody and later died. Police administered CPR and mar an but were unsuccessful.

Graham’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.

