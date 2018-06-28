Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Superhero team brings smiles and clean windows to patients at children’s hospital
NewsWatch

Superhero team brings smiles and clean windows to patients at children’s hospital

Daniella HankeyBy Jun 28, 2018, 04:16 am

50
0

(ABC NEWS)- Some superheroes recently took a break from saving the world to do more important work: bringing smiles to the faces of little patients at a hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

It was the third annual visit to Blank Children’s Hospital for the team from Larry’s Window Cleaning Service.

The volunteers rappelled down the side of Blank Children’s on Tuesday to the delight of the children — and parents, family and staff — inside the building.

 

As the team, donning superhero costumes, cleaned the hospital’s windows, they also played games with the children.

“It’s a lot more than washing windows,” hospital spokeswoman Amy Varcoe told ABC News affiliate WOI-TV. “There are a lot of kiddos who call Blank home throughout the year. … The kids get to see superheroes come right to their window.”

 

The visit has become a tradition for the window-washing team, which on Tuesday included Jessie Schwartvtrauber as Captain America; John Newton as Batman; and Jessie Howard as the Flash.

“I’ve seen the smiles on the kids’ faces and the way they light up once they see us,” Howard told ABC News affiliate WOI-TV. “It’s really for them so it’s just awesome.”

 

“Our kids can take every little bit of normalcy in the hospital. … We just want to give them a little bit of that normal feeling, of being outside the hospital. And to see one of their favorite people come flying into their very room and give them that big smile. We can’t do that in the hospital every day,” Varcoe said.

And the parents of the children said they were incredibly thankful.

“To see a familiar face of a superhero kind of puts them at ease a little bit so they can stress less,” parent Addie Back said.

 

 

Previous PostPresident Trump and Putin to meet in Finland in July
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives