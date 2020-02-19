Super Six to Stay in Wheeling

WOAY – The WVSSAC announced Wednesday that the Super Six, the annual high school football championships, will continue to be held at Wheeling Island Stadium through the 2023 season.

Wheeling has hosted the Super Six every year since 1994. A group of Mercer County residents had been putting together a bid for several months in an attempt to bring the championship to Southern West Virginia.

Bluefield High School has made the trip to Wheeling Island each of the past three seasons; the Beavers won the Class AA state championship 29-26 in 2017 over Fairmont Senior, but the Polar Bears won in the 2018 title game 23-13. Bridgeport won 21-14 in 2019 against the Beavers.

The 2020 Super Six is scheduled for December 4-5.