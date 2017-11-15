Super PAC Staffs Up for Morrisey in West Virginia GOP Primary

A super PAC supporting West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the GOP Senate primary is staffing up for the 2018 contest.

The hires, shared first with Roll Call, will be announced Wednesday.

Morrisey is vying against 3rd District Rep. Evan Jenkinsfor the GOP nod to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, number four on Roll Call’s ranking of most vulnerable senators in 2018.

Morrisey’s favorable rating was at 51 percent while his unfavorable rating was 13 percent. Jenkins’s favorable rating was 39 percent and his unfavorable rating was 5 percent. Only 11 percent of likely primary voters had “never heard of” Morrisey, a statewide office holder, compared to 34 percent who had never heard of Jenkins.

