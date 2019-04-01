Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local News
Local News

Sunlight Bridge In Greenbrier County Closed For Replacement

Tyler Barker Apr 01, 2019, 11:30 am

47
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closing of Sunlight Bridge on CR 10 at Sunlight, near Williamsburg, beginning April 1, 2019, according to Adrian Lusk, District Nine Bridge Engineer.

WVDOT will close Sunlight Bridge located on CR 10, Trout Road, at milepost 1.38, 1.4 miles North of CR 17, on April 1, 2019, thru August 15, 2019.  The bridge is anticipated to be closed 24 hours per day, the closing is necessary to replace the existing bridge.

Motorist should allow additional time for their commute and are advised that detours will be in place.  All traffic is being detoured onto CR 17, Williamsburg Road and CR 9, Friars Hill Road.

The anticipated completion date is set for August 15, 2019.  Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Tyler Barker

