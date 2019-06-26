Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Summit Bechtel Reserve Program Hands Out First Hunter Education Cards

Anna SaundersBy Jun 26, 2019, 17:26 pm

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – It was a historic day for the Boy Scouts of America, and it happened just down the road at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. 

The Summit’s Hunter Education and Skills Development program is the first of its kind for the Boy Scouts. And today, the program handed out three hunter education cards for the first time. 

The Scouts completed courses and tests online and at the Summit with their hands-on programs about gun safety and wildlife. They then received the cards that will allow them to buy a hunting license back home. 

“And in all states, you know at some point in time, when youth become of legal age to have purchased a license, they have to have this card to do that,” Chris Perkins, director of the program, said. “So they actually have to take a hunter education course. And that’s what we’re doing here at the Summit because the Boy Scouts that come here for the programs in the summer can now do that.” 

So far, the program has had over 986 participants for 2019. Six hundred of those participants have been scouts and their leaders from 30 different states. 

