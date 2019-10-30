BREAKING NEWS
Summersville's Annual Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone Returns Thursday
Summersville’s Annual Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone Returns Thursday

Anna SaundersBy Oct 30, 2019, 13:08 pm

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – If you’re worried about the weather on Halloween this year and you’re in the Summersville area, there will be indoor trick-or-treating happening at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center for the fifth year. 

The Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The City of Summersville along with the conference center and Summersville CVB will be putting on the event. According the Summersville CVB Executive Director, Marianne Taylor, 19 businesses will be participating, handing out candy in the center. 

“All of the these businesses that’ll be here, they really go out for this and they’ll be dressed up too. A lot of them will be,” Taylor said. “And like I said, handing out all kinds of candies and popcorn and pretzels and all kinds of treats.”

There will also be games, music and other activities. This is open to kids 12 and under. 

