Summersville woman rescues two people from fiery crash

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Summersville woman is now getting called a hero after she pulled two people from a fiery crash Wednesday night.

Melissa Hughes says she was driving alongside Nile Road in Summersville when she came upon a smoking car that had crashed into a tree.

She dialed 9-1-1 and was able to pull the driver out of the vehicle quickly.

Then, the car caught fire with another passenger still inside. She says the door miraculously pried open and she was able to free her legs and get her out. Although she’s now being called a hero, she says she was doing what anyone would do.

“It’s a bit of a surprise,” Hughes said. “I mean, I would help anybody in trouble, and in any situation and it just, the way I see it not a lot of people would be afraid so it’s been, it’s been a bit surprising, a little overwhelming.”

Some of the passengers are still in the hospital and Hughes says what she really wants is to see all of them make a full recovery.