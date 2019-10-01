Summersville Police Department Looking To Hire New Police Officers

SUMMERSVILLE, W. Va. (WOAY)- Summersville Police Department is looking to hire more officers.

They are currently in the application stage of hiring two new police officers. To be a city officer you must pass a written exam, go through the interview process and take a physical test. City officers patrol the streets of Summersville and keep the community safe.

“The retention for these officers all around the state has been very hard to keep these officers. We’re not sure what the reason being, but people aren’t interested in becoming police officers now, so we’re making a big push of trying to get people interested and apply,” said Summersville’s Police Chief Jay Nowak.

The last day to submit an application is this Friday, October 4 at 4 pm.