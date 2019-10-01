Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Summersville Police Department Looking To Hire New Police Officers
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Summersville Police Department Looking To Hire New Police Officers

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 01, 2019, 17:06 pm

1
0

SUMMERSVILLE, W. Va. (WOAY)- Summersville Police Department is looking to hire more officers.

They are currently in the application stage of hiring two new police officers. To be a city officer you must pass a written exam, go through the interview process and take a physical test. City officers patrol the streets of Summersville and keep the community safe.

“The retention for these officers all around the state has been very hard to keep these officers. We’re not sure what the reason being, but people aren’t interested in becoming police officers now, so we’re making a big push of trying to get people interested and apply,” said Summersville’s Police Chief Jay Nowak.

The last day to submit an application is this Friday, October 4 at 4 pm.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

WOAY NewsWatch

X