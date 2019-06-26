Summersville Man Sentenced to Prison for Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Jeffrey Alan Kummer, 30, of Summersville, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for possessing two sawed-off firearms. Stuart commended the efforts of the Summersville Police Department, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

“In order to protect our Second Amendment rights, we must strictly enforce federal firearms laws,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Gun owners need to be responsible and follow the letter and spirit of our gun laws.”

On March 24, 2018, a Summersville Police Officer and a Nicholas County Deputy Sheriff responded to a domestic violence complaint at Kummer’s Hughart Lane residence in Summersville. Kummer was also wanted on a capias issued by the Kanawha County Circuit Court. The officers entered the residence and encountered Kummer in the bedroom with two sawed-off firearms, a .20 gauge shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle. The shotgun had been reported stolen from a federally licensed firearms dealer in January 2018. Kummer told police that the shotgun had been sawed-off prior to his having purchased it several months earlier. He admitted cutting the .22 rifle himself. Short barreled rifles and shotguns are illegal to possess unless they are registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer record. Neither firearm had been registered. Kummer pled guilty in March 2019.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua C. Hanks handled the prosecution.