Summersville man arrested for allegedly beating his mother, dragging her by the hair

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Summersville man is in jail after he allegedly beat, kicked, and dragged his mother around the house by her hair.

According to court documents, Frederick Allen Bucklew II (AKA Bumper), 44, grabbed his mother by the hair of the head and threw her down on the floor as she was trying to leave the home. Bucklew allegedly grabbed his mother by her hair, dragged her through the home, hitting and kicking her repeatedly. He kicked and punched his mother in the face, which caused her to lose several teeth. He would take his legs and wrap them around her throat, squeezing her so hard that she was gasping for air, and almost lost consciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital.

When officers tried to arrests Bucklew he kicked an officer in the leg.

Bucklew is charged with 2 counts of domestic battery, battery on an officer, assault, malicious wounding, and strangulation. He is being held in Central Regional Jail under a 70,000 dollar bond.