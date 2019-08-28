Summersville Gears Up for 50th Nicholas Co. Potato Festival

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – This year will mark the 50th year for the Nicholas County Potato Festival.

The festival will be on September 6th and 7th and will feature free live music, vendors, food, contests, pageants and a grand parade on Saturday at 2 p.m. all happening in downtown Summersville.

“We’re really excited this year because our Grand Parade Marshalls are the veterans of Nicholas County so everything downtown is going to be red, white, and blue so we’re really excited,” Summersville CVB Executive Director Marianne Taylor said. “We have a lot of level of patriotism so we want to make sure we’re waving our flags high during the parade to honor our veterans.”

And the City of Summersville has issued a challenge to all Summersville businesses to celebrate the Potato Festival. The city is asking businesses to decorate the outside for the festival in the various theme categories.

“We’re asking you to decorate your window, your storefront, somewhere inside your building anywhere around the building and there are three categories: the Most Nicholas County spirit, the Most Spud Spirit and a Salute to the Veterans,” Taylor said. “There is a $100 cash prize in each category for the winner.”

In order to participate in the contest, you have to call the city building to get registered. The number is (304) 872-1211 Ext. 1. The festival will kick off at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 6th.