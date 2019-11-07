HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Summers Middle School held it’s 13th Annual Veterans Day Program on Thursday, November 7 in Hinton, WV. This school’s tradition dates back for more than 13 years. Students and faculty honored dozens of Veterans in the Summers Middle School auditorium. West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner was the guest speaker.

“I feel blessed to be in the position that I am in, where people want to have me come speak. I come from six generations, four generations that have serviced in World War 1 and 2, the Cold War and the Gulf War. So it gives me a chance to share some of my experiences to relate to the Veterans,” he said. “For someone who didn’t get that show of respect when they came back. To relate to them also relates to the younger generation and perhaps inspire some of them. I was at Summers High School this morning and I was surprised that there were people already talking about military service. It was a great way of life and education. I got two master’s degrees with the United States Army.”

Student Body President, Lawson Jones also got to participate in the ceremony by saying the Pledge of Allegiance. “We have reserved seating for local veterans. We invited them on social media and we hung posters around town,” he said. Summers Middle School Veterans Day Program was put together by the Student Government.