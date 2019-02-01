Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Summers County Volunteer Firefighter Arrested For Embezzlement
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Summers County Volunteer Firefighter Arrested For Embezzlement

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 01, 2019, 10:08 am

14
0

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Green Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fireman is arrested after embezzling over 100,000 dollars from the fire department.

Michael Edward Richmond of Sandstone is charged with felony offenses of embezzlement and fraudulent schemes.

Below is a copy of a press released from the Summers County Prosecuting Office and another release from the Summers County Commission.

Two Press Releases

 

 

Previous PostNew Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker launches 2020 Presidential bid
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X