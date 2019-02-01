CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch
Summers County Volunteer Firefighter Arrested For Embezzlement
By Tyler BarkerFeb 01, 2019, 10:08 am
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Green Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fireman is arrested after embezzling over 100,000 dollars from the fire department.
Michael Edward Richmond of Sandstone is charged with felony offenses of embezzlement and fraudulent schemes.
Below is a copy of a press released from the Summers County Prosecuting Office and another release from the Summers County Commission.
Two Press Releases
