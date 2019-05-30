Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Summers County Schools Closed

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 30, 2019, 05:33 am

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- All schools in Summers County will be closed on Thursday, May 30, 2019 due to storm damages.

All field trips are cancelled as well.

