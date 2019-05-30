Summers County Schools Closed

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- All schools in Summers County will be closed on Thursday, May 30, 2019 due to storm damages.
All field trips are cancelled as well.
By Yazmin RodriguezMay 30, 2019, 05:33 am1
Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.