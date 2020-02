SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person has died as a result of a house fire in Summers County.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshals Office tells WOAY that a man died due to a house fire Sunday night but that the fire is undetermined at this time.

Summers County dispatchers say the call came in shortly after 11 pm on Sunday night in the Wayside area on Marie Road.

Forest Hill, Talcott, Ballard, an City of Hinton Fire Departments responded to the scene.

No names have been released at this time.