Summers County firefighter honored after tragic accident

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Summers County firefighter was honored after he was involved in a tragic accident that took both of his legs.

Justin Dawson was presented with a service award and the Lieutenants helmet that belonged to his brother who passed away in 2017. Dawson is not able to fight fire anymore but he has volunteered his time to stay on and assist with teaching and training.

Justin has spent several years in the fire service as a dedicated firefighter. He was always willing to do whatever it took to get the job done. Now, while things have changed for him, he is still in the same mindset. He is learning to walk all over again with prosthetics and moving forward with life.