Summers County fire department offering reduced water haul rates to assist residents in need

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Water haul rates have been reduced in Summers County due to dry conditions and residents losing water in wells.

According to Summers County Fire Department Chief Brian Cale, high temperatures and extremely dry conditions have residents in Summers County losing water in wells and cisterns. The fire department has decided to reduce water haul rates to assist the members in need.

Normal rates are $100 per 1,500 gallons of treated hydrant water. For those needing water in wells or cisterns, we have reduced the rate to $50 per 1,500 gallons. This cost will only cover our cost from the water company and fuel for trucks to make deliveries.

Recreational use, such as swimming pools will still be charged the normal rate.

To schedule water delivery, simply call the Fire Department office, contact Chief Brian Cale at 304-660-7712, or send a message on their Facebook page.