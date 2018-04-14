Summers County Family Lost Everything In A House Fire And In Need Of Donations

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A Summers County family lost everything they owned in a house fire Friday night. They have two young daughters, 8 and 10 years old, and are in need of help.

If you have any of these to donate, please contact the Hinton Hope Foundations Facebook page and they will make arrangements to get the items. You can also call Jessica Thompson Williams at 304-712-0700

They are in need of the following items:

Mens xl shirts, 36 pants, and 11 1/2 shoe, Women’s xs-sm shirt and leggings, size 4 jeans, and size 6 shoe, Girls clothing size 7 and size 12 shoe, Girls clothing size 11/12 and size 5 shoe.

They also are in need of any household items that you may be able to donate, like kitchen supplies, etc.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the Summers County family who lost everything in a house fire, please be sure to get in touch with a Hinton Police Officer (or stop by the office on Monday), and they will ensure that the family receives what is donated.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

