SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An accident was reported earlier this afternoon in Summers County.

According to the Summers County Fire Department Facebook page, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bluestone Park. The vehicle came to rest 100 feet over a hillside with the occupants entrapped. Crews worked diligently to free the occupants and bring them up the hill to waiting Summers County EMS trucks. No firefighter injuries were reported.