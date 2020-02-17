Summers Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating dead body

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a dead body earlier this evening.
Details are limited as the family has not yet been notified. Dispatchers say the call came in around 4:50 p.m. It’s unclear if foul play is suspected or where the body was found.
This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.
